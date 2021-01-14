Facebook’s emerging shopping trends

COVID-19 has changed consumer shopping behavior. Analysts project that the global lockdowns and mitigation efforts has paved the way for digital shopping, earlier by around five years.

This opens new prospects and risks for retailers and marketers.

We have yet to see how much the recent trends will hold after the pandemic. You must understand what motivates people’s recent shopping habits to know how you can meet their demands moving forward.

Facebook has answered this with its ‘Future of Shopping’ report. It is part of the social network’s new Industry Perspectives series. And it has a wide range of experts to find the key trends.

First, Facebook looks at the shift in shopping motivations, and factors related to people’s in-store shopping habits.

To maximize in-store and/or ecommerce performance, take note of those key elements.

Facebook also found the top benefits that consumers found with the shift to ecommerce. It includes the capacity to improve your purchases to land the best deals.

“Consumers are realizing the benefits digital can bring to their shopping experiences beyond simply efficiency. Nearly eight in 10 (79%) shoppers globally say the internet makes it easier to compare products by price, and 67% say the internet makes buying products less risky,” says Facebook.

These days, customers will spend more time to study their options. It means that you must know what’s offered elsewhere. And you should communicate your returns policy for extra guarantee.

Facebook notes that more consumers now support local businesses.

The report also looks at different communications consumers want from brands.

The full report has expert insights for businesses to effectively act on these trends. And it has extra notes on consumer shifts to shape your strategy and approach.

You can download the full Facebook ‘Future of Shopping’ report here.