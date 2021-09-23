Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer is Stepping Down After 13 Years

Share the joy













He will remain in the company but will be taking a part-time role in 2022.

Mike Schroepfer announced on Wednesday that he will step down from his role as Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer. He will have a part-time role with Facebook in 2022, according to Facebook’s filing.

Andrew Bosworth Taking His Role

When he steps down as CTO, Andrew Bosworth will take his place. Andrew is currently the head of the social media site’s hardware division.

On Schroepfer’s Facebook profile, he wrote that “This is a difficult decision because of how much I love Facebook and how excited I am about the future we are building together.”

When he steps down, he would use his extra time to be with his family and philanthropic efforts.

This change comes after the Wall Street Journal reported how the social media giant ignores or fails to address several problems that affect its users.

WSJ reported recently that Instagram affects the mental health of teenage girls. It also reported how drug cartels in Mexico are using Facebook to recruit hitmen. But these are just two of the many issues that Facebook failed to address.

Bosworth’s taking over the CTO role indicates that Facebook’s priority now is hardware.

This year, it indicated that Facebook’s Oculus division would focus on the metaverse after it created a product team to work on this concept involving digital worlds that people can occupy at the same time.

Tech companies are discussing their plans of building a metaverse, which is a successor to smartphones and mobile Internet. You may consider it as a virtual world where you and other people can gather not just to play and work but also to socialize.

It’s related to VR and AR technologies developed by tech giants, like Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Google, and Facebook.

Facebook also announced its partnership with Ray-Ban by presenting new smart glasses. They start at $299 and users can take photos and record videos using voice commands.

But they can also press a button on the glasses. They have small speakers when users want to listen to music and podcasts through Bluetooth from their smartphones. Users can also talk on the phone through these smart glasses.

But, of course, Facebook isn’t the first company to introduce a pair of smart glasses. Snap launched its own Spectacles in 2016. In 2013, Google introduced its Google Glass. But the production halted.

Ray-Ban Stories is now available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, and Australia.

Facebook also introduced its new generation of Portal devices.

Even though Bosworth will become the CTO of Facebook, he will continue to supervise the Facebook Reality Labs division. He will also manage Facebook’s efforts in AR and VR.

Schroepfer started as a vice president of engineering at Facebook in August 2008. Years later, he became the company’s CTO.

His next role at Facebook will be as a senior fellow. He will help the company in recruiting and developing technical talent. He will also continue to help the company’s project in AI.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

