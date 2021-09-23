Facebook updates organic post testing for videos in Creator Studio

Share the joy













Last year, Facebook launched organic post testing for videos in Creator Studio. Now it has updated the tool with a new design and more post options. And it will better guide you in your posting strategy.

Social media expert/analyst Matt Navarra has shared a screenshot about the new post testing tool. It now allows different post formats, including text, links, and image posts.

Each test gives you a key metric to measure: Comments, Reactions, Shares, Link Clicks, or People Reached. Then, you can design a test to optimize focus response. Each modified post will show a selection of your audience to gauge how they react.

Compare the elements of your post creative. It can include thumbnails and titles. You can compare text posts and image links to each other. But you can only test a video to another video, not to a link or text.

Tests can run for up to 24 hours. Then, you can repost or boost the most effective variation.

Facebook has a similar tool in its Ad Experiments in Ad Manager. It allows users to compare ads. And it shows a glimpse on how much it will cost to maximize outreach.

Organic post testing is unlike other tests. You are not paying just to maximize the most effective post. Yet, the concept is similar. And an initial sampling of audience response will drive better posting decisions.

Facebook’s past updates ensured organic post tests only appeared once to the sample audience. For instance, if your follower saw the test post, the final version would not be shown to that follower. The final version will also remain on your Page. All the previous tests or versions will drop from view.

Facebook has refined its organic post testing tools over the past few years. Organic post tests were spotted two years ago.

We have yet to see if the social network will roll out this latest version to all users.

If you have access, you can test the new options through Create Posts > Create Post Tests in Creator Studio.

