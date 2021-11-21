Facebook updates its social issues ad policy, runs product ads without disclaimers

Share the joy













Facebook has updated its social issues ad policy. It lessens the strictness of its social issues standards. And it ensures more ads to run without the “paid for by” disclaimer.

“To get verified, advertisers will need to confirm their identity and location. Any advertiser who doesn’t pass will be prohibited from running political or issue ads. We will also label them and advertisers will have to show you who paid for them,” said Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg prior to the update.

Any Facebook ad related to any social issue must receive verification and a “paid for by” disclaimer. Users can tap on these requirements to learn more about the entity behind these ads.

Now Facebook wants to ease its restrictions:

“Because the primary purpose of some of these ads is not to engage in advocacy, we’re changing the way we approach a subset of them. Advertisers will no longer be required to complete the authorization process or include a “Paid for by” disclaimer to run if we determine an ad includes the below three criteria:

A product or service is prominently shown in use or named or referenced in the ad; The primary purpose of the ad is to sell a product or promote a service, even if the ad content includes advocacy for a social issue; and The ad content contains a call-to-action to purchase or use the product or service.”

If an ad’s message hits or partially hits a social issue, but it clearly sells a product, rather than linking to the advocacy, it will not fall under the same policy.

Here are a few examples:

“No longer a social issue ad: “Our new show, “Our Only Future,” on how we can tackle climate change will premiere next month in your city. Purchase your early-bird tickets now for €10.”

Facebook says this ad sample promotes a product. But it does not talk about or advocate for a social issue explicitly. This ad will not require authorization and the “paid for by” disclaimer.

“Social issue ad: “Our leather patches just arrived. Each patch is embroidered with ‘Support refugees.’ Shop now!”

The second sample promotes a product. But it clearly sends a social issue advocacy messaging. This sample will require a disclaimer.

How this applies to an image of an ad product is harder to determine. But each ad will be reviewed. Brands can endorse products and services related to social issues, if the ad will not advocate for action or support explicitly. If it falls under the rule, they must go through authorization.

Read more about the Facebook social issues ad policy here.

