Facebook unveils Ray Ban Stories smart glasses, costs $299

No augmented reality (AR). No Facebook branding. But the social network still pushed through with its new smart glasses. A partnership with the popular spectacle maker, the Ray Ban Stories comes with trendy styles and disguises everything that you see and record.

The glasses have achieved what the Google Glass could not. The fashionable Ray Ban Stories does not carry the nerdy look of the latter, for one. No matter how many functions it has, consumers still prefer how it looks.

Facebook’s glasses come in three styles. Each of those styles have the classic Ray Ban designs, including the Wayfarer. This is one of the few designs that practically looks good on nearly everyone.

Facebook has built in a multi-camera hub inside the frame. It allows you to record what you are seeing anytime. Simply tap the button on the top of the right arm to start recording. It captures experiences without you missing the moment.

The pitch

The technology is better than the 5-year-old Snapchat Spectacles. Ray Ban Stories comes with two 5-megapixel cameras. It doubles the resolution of the latest Spectacles version.

With a 5 MP resolution, the glasses ensure your captured visuals are sharp and crisp. It also benefits from Facebook’s advanced optical image stabilization.

Facebook has included open-ear speakers so you can listen to music or take phone calls when wearing the glasses. It can also be activated via voice command. It has built-in storage to save up to 30 videos or 500 photos. These multimedia content can be downloaded via a companion app.

It’s safe to say the social network is working on adding Instagram into the mix, especially with the shared name “Stories” between the app’s service and the glasses.

Facebook’s target audience are likely those people who want to replace their old glasses. The pitch will be on convincing them to spend a few more dollars on sunglasses with extra features.

But would you buy these glasses now when Facebook plans to bring out an update version with full AR overlay in the future?

We have yet to see the path Facebook is mapping for its smart glasses. But it’s a major jump from a non-AR to an AR device on the next iteration. How quickly the social network can deliver is something to watch.

Ray Ban Stories are now available online and in retail stores in Australia, Canada, Italy, Ireland, the UK, and the US.

