Facebook, Twitter are now required to use government-owned fact checking unit in India

Facebook and Twitter are now required according to India’s amended IT law to rely on government-owned fact checking unit to determine the authenticity of any claim. With this, the social media giants have now been banned from publishing, hosting or sharing false or misleading information about “any business” of the government.

Facebook, Twitter and of course internet service providers including Jio and Airtel, risks losing any form of protection they have, TechCrunch reports.

“The notification of these amended rules cement the chilling effect on the fundamental right to speech and expression, particularly on news publishers, journalists, activists, etc. The fact check unit could effectively issue a takedown order to social media platforms and even other intermediaries across the internet stack, potentially bypassing the process statutorily prescribed under the Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000,” Internet Freedom Foundation said per TechCrunch.

In January, India ordered YouTube and Twitter to take down videos and tweets about a BBC documentary where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was criticized. The directive was issued by the country’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The directive would affect multiple YouTube videos and more than 50 tweets linked to the videos of the first episode of the BBC documentary, Kanchan Gupta, an adviser to the ministry.

The ministry relied on the IT Rules, 2021, which gives it the power to take down posts that it deems undermines the sovereignty and integrity of India, and has the “potential to adversely impact India’s friendly relations with foreign countries as also public order within the country,” Gupta said. TechCrunch reports that both YouTube and Twitter had complied with the directions.

In his words, Gupta referred to the BBC documentary as a “hateful propaganda.” Many of India’s ministries including MEA, MHA and MIB, examined BBC’s “malicious documentary” and considered it to “casting aspersions on the authority and credibility of Supreme Court of India, sowing divisions among various Indian communities, and making unsubstantiated allegations,” he wrote in a Twitter thread.

In 2022, Twitter filed a lawsuit challenging the order asking it to take down content on its platform. The social media giant filed the petition with the high court in Karnataka state. Twitter is praying the court to stop the authorities from compelling it to obey the order.

Twitter’s suit was in reaction to a letter from the Indian government warning of “serious consequences” of non-compliance of such orders.

