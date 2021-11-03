Facebook to stop climate change misinformation with Climate Science Center expansion

Share the joy













Facebook is ramping up its efforts to stop climate change and block its misinformation. This is part of a stronger push for a more comprehensive global stance against the rising climate crisis.

“Climate change is the greatest threat we all face – and the need to act grows more urgent every day. The science is clear and unambiguous. As world leaders, advocates, environmental groups and others meet in Glasgow this week at COP26, we want to see bold action agreed to, with the strongest possible commitments to achieve net zero targets that help limit warming to 1.5˚C,” says Facebook.

Science organizations and publications have identified Facebook as a major source of climate change misinformation. Now, the social network wants to set clear restrictions on what it will accept or act on in the broader push.

Facebook is expanding its Climate Science Center to over a hundred countries. It will also add a section to show each nation’s greenhouse gas emissions and compare it to their targets.

Facebook launched the Climate Science Center in September last year. The goal was to connect users to more truthful climate information. The data directly comes from leading climate change information providers. It includes the UN Environment Program, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and more.

The target tracking data for nations will hold governments accountable if they don’t commit or meet their targets. It will add pressure on each country due to the wider coverage and awareness of their improvement.

Facebook will also expand its labels on climate change posts. It directs users to the Climate Science Center to verify and find out more information on the content, and its related issues and updates.

Facebook will act more to combat climate misinformation during the COP26 climate summit.

“Ahead of COP26, we’ve activated a feature we use during critical public events to utilize keyword detection so related content is easier for fact-checkers to find — because speed is especially important during such events. This feature is available to fact-checkers for content in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Indonesian, German, French and Dutch,” says Facebook.

The social network says it wants to improve its own internal operations and processes to meet its own emissions targets.

“Starting last year, we achieved net zero emissions for our global operations, and we’re supported by 100% renewable energy. To achieve this we’ve reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by 94% since 2017. We invest enough in wind and solar energy to cover all our operations. And for the remaining emissions, we support projects that remove emissions from the atmosphere,” adds Facebook.

The next phase for its operations is to team up with suppliers who also want a net-zero emission.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

