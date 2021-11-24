Facebook to pay creators to use its live audio feature

Share the joy













Image Credit: FT

Facebook is reportedly offering to pay creators thousands of dollars to host sessions on its live audio product. Facebook’s live audio is the company’s own version of Clubhouse. The social media giant wants to pay celebrities up to $50,000 to use the feature.

According to The Information, a production company working for Meta-owned Facebook has contacted music artists and social media influencers in the last few weeks. Various payment packages have been offered to creators to host Facebook Live Audio Rooms, according to people familiar with the matter.

The amount being offered by Meta is higher than what Clubhouse has offered creators for its live audio accelerator program. Facebook has the financial muscle to blow rivals out of the water, and this could just be its own way of making its audio feature more attractive.

Instagram, another Meta-owned app is also doing all it can to encourage creators to use its TikTok clone Reels. Instagram is paying as much as $10,000 for a post. The app is feeling the heat, and wants to encourage people to use Reels.

As a matter of fact, Instagram is not the only social media company facing serious competition with TikTok. YouTube and Snapchat are two of many others in a running battle with TikTok. TikTok, which is already surpassing the 1 billion monthly active users mark, is one of the most attractive platforms for creators.

In the monthly Reels Play bonus program announced by Instagram, creators will earn as high as $10,000. Some creators, however, may not earn that high, but the fact that they will some bonuses for posting on Reels is not a bad idea.

There are rules however, and not everyone is eligible to participate in the bonus program. One of the rules states that “you have 30 days to earn the bonus.” Another of the rules states that earnings will be based on how your reels perform on the platform.

The challenge for me is that there is no clarity on how performances are determined. The fact that some creators will earn more than others is something that needs to be clarified.

In October, Instagram started testing some new tools that will make it easier for creators to find sponsors. The tools will make it easier for creators to earn money on the platform. The Facebook-owned app is now testing affiliate shops—a feature that it first previewed last June.

