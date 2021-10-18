Facebook to hold sessions at this year’s Advertising Week

Share the joy













This year’s Advertising Week will be held in New York this week. And Facebook will join and hold sessions to look at the many aspects of digital marketing. You can tune in to Advertising Week via Facebook’s mini-site.

Facebook will broadcast its 2021 Advertising Week sessions through the site. Here are a few key talks to tune into:

Businesses can exceed the expectations of today’s shoppers by leveraging the latest technologies. Gene Alston, Facebook’s Vice President of Commerce, will speak with Salima Popatia, Senior Vice President of Global Online Customer Acquisition & Retention at The Estée Lauder Companies, to discuss how they’ve navigated this new frontier from Live Shopping to product drops. The Critical Role of Creators in Advertising: The growing democratization of creativity and attention is redefining how tastemakers are made, and how influence is earned. Alvin Bowles, Facebook’s Vice President of Business Ecosystem Partnerships, will speak with Dara Treseder, Peloton’s Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, about the creator ecosystem.

Creative strategies, influencer marketing, live shopping – all key trends that you can consider to update your approach. It aligns with the larger shift to ecommerce and the ever-changing ways of using social platforms.

Each of Facebook’s sessions will have internal insights and notes from the Facebook team. And it offers you a way to find out more about the latest trends to expand your thinking and campaign.

Facebook will have a total of seven sessions for Advertising Week. Learn more about the events here.

