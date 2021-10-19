Facebook to hire 10,000 people in EU for metaverse

Share the joy













Facebook wants to be a metaverse company soon. It has announced a new plan to hire 10,000 new staff for its metaverse project. And all of them will hail from Europe.

“Today, we’re announcing a plan to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs within the European Union (EU) over the next five years. This investment is a vote of confidence in the strength of the European tech industry and the potential of European tech talent,” says Facebook.

The social network’s push will expand its EU operations. And it sees the growing interest in the metaverse as an opportunity to tie its social, AR and VR tools together, and take things up a notch.

A virtual world or worlds, the metaverse allows its users to interact through their digital depictions or avatars. The concept will try to copy the real world in a fluid, collaborative digital environment.

The metaverse allows people to socialize, play, work, shop, and more using their avatars. Any interaction that you do in real life will be made possible in the metaverse.

Many businesses have been working on this concept for years. But the pandemic has drawn more interest in the evolution of VR, as people shift to a WFH setting. Now, the metaverse has become a more realistic concept that we can use soon.

“No one company will own and operate the metaverse. Like the internet, its key feature will be its openness and interoperability. Bringing this to life will take collaboration and cooperation across companies, developers, creators and policymakers,” notes Facebook.

The choice to have all its new metaverse staff in Europe is interesting, given how the region has thrown restrictions and filed lawsuits to suppress its operations.

Facebook is still working with European regulators. It wants to ensure that it meets the evolving EU standards on data privacy, antitrust, consumer protection and more.

This year, EU-based groups filed a lawsuit against Facebook for the 2019 data leaks. Europe’s GDPR rules has finally allowed them to do that. And Facebook is facing more antitrust investigations in the region. It includes probes on how to use data to target ads, and how it protects younger users.

All things considered, the company wants to add more contribution to the EU economy. It wants more leverage and leniency in the long run.

“European companies are at the cutting edge of several fields, whether it’s the German biotech helping to develop the first-ever MRNA vaccine or the coalition of European neo-banks leading the future of finance. Spain is seeing record levels of investment into startups solving everything from online grocery delivery to neuroelectronics, while Sweden is on its way to becoming the world’s first cashless society by 2023,” says Facebook.

Still, Facebook’s metaverse is moving forward. And we will keep you posted as soon as we hear more during the planning stages.

