Facebook to Become an App Distributor in the EU

Meta’s Facebook to be an App Distributor Bypassing App Store and Play Store

Meta plans to allow people in the EU to directly download apps they want on their mobile devices through Facebook ads. This will directly compete with Play Store and App Store.

It will be a new type of ad. This will start as a pilot and a handful of Android app developers can soon try it this year.

DMA

Meta can try this because of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). It will take effect next spring. The Digital Markets Act focuses on addressing concerns related to the market power of large online platforms, known as “gatekeepers.”

These gatekeepers are companies that have significant influence over the digital economy due to their size, user base, and control of key digital services.

The DMA aims to promote fair competition, protect consumers, and ensure a level playing field in the digital marketplace.

Apple and Google are gatekeepers. And with the legislation, they are now required to open up their platforms to alternative methods of downloading apps.

Side Loading

Currently, Android allows side loading. However, it is still difficult for some developers because Google couples its in-app billing and licensing with the Play Store. Then, it shows warnings when you try to download an app from another source.

Despite Google’s allowing side loading, Meta thinks it is safer to test the new ad on Android, instead of Apple’s iOS.

The company’s pitch to developers who wish to participate in the pilot is that this new system will give them higher conversation rates since it bypasses Play Store and App Store’s revenue system.

At first, Meta will not take a cut of in-app revenue from those apps. In that case, developers could use whatever billing systems they wish.

This new option would add more competition. Meta believes that developers deserve more ways to get their apps to their target audience.

Microsoft’s Alternative App Store

But Meta is not alone in becoming an app distributor of mobile apps. Microsoft, for instance, had expressed its interest and it is hoping to introduce an alternative app store for games on Android and iOS in the EU next year.

If Meta’s new ad type will take effect, it will definitely compete with Google’s and Apple’s app stores. For now, when you click on an app ad on Facebook, you will be directed to the Play Store or the App Store to download the app. Now, if the new ad type will launch, users will not exit Facebook. Instead, they can download the apps directly from the said social media.

Some argue that the DMA could impose a significant regulatory burden on both gatekeeper platforms and regulatory authorities. Compliance with the requirements and oversight mechanisms outlined in the DMA may be complex and resource-intensive, particularly for smaller platforms.

The ultimate impact of this new ad type of Facebook will depend on its implementation, enforcement, and how it interacts with the evolving digital landscape. Will Facebook obtain the users’ data when downloading the app directly from the platform?

