Facebook to acquire Kustomer to streamline customer service queries

Facebook is set to acquire Kustomer, a customer service automation platform. It will offer more tools for businesses to manage customer queries via direct message.

Kustomer uses AI to detect customer queries. Then it responds automatically based on context or reroutes messages to human service agents.

“Our chatbots enable end-to-end resolution across chat, social and messaging applications to handle repetitive conversations and help customers view and their update information,” says Kustomer.

It offers innovative automation rules to reply to messages. This reduces the manual time spent on simple queries and increases response time and staff hours.

What’s in it for Facebook?

Facebook will benefit from the AI through its DM customer service, specifically with WhatsApp.

“Every day more than 175 million people contact businesses via WhatsApp. This number is growing because messaging provides a better overall customer experience and drives sales for businesses. To that end, we recently announced several API updates for WhatsApp and Messenger, allowing for further integration into our partners’ tools and faster onboarding to help businesses manage their communications with customers. That’s where Kustomer comes in,” says Facebook.

Kustomer will automate business interactions on WhatsApp. And it ensures timely resolution of complex issues. Thanks to its advanced monitoring and managing of direct messages.

Businesses on WhatsApp will gain traction in 2021, more so in India. The world’s largest social network is expanding its presence in that developing market. And WhatsApp is already the most-used messaging app in this country.

Facebook continues to expand its use as a key platform for businesses in the region. So, it may still see a growth spurt in the Indian market. And it will become a vital tool for SMBs, as India recovers after COVID-19.

Facebook has huge investments in the region. It bought a stake in mobile provider Jio, and received approval to expand WhatsApp Pay.

Kustomer’s tools offer more ways for businesses to restructure their operations on WhatsApp. It will have extensive benefits for brands to maximize their customer service campaigns via message.

Facebook will release more details on how it will implement Kustomer’s tools. We will see if it will be free, or if businesses must pay for premium services. Still, a wide range of benefits are up for grabs.