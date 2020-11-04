Facebook tests up and downvotes again

The social network seems to be testing up and downvotes on user comments to optimize engagement—again.

The image above, posted by social media expert Matt Navarra, shows the new option. It appears in some groups and labels the up and down arrows with Yes or No. The selection is a response to the question: “Is this comment valuable to members of the group?”

If you are one of the lucky few, you will see the option in your groups. And you will see the notification in your comment streams.

The unified arrow icon is a new format. And Facebook assigns a point system for your response. But it will not show which group members have voted.

Facebook has been testing up and downvotes on comments these past few years. They come in various forms and applications.

In 2018, Medietrends interviewed the former Facebook head of News Feed Adam Mosseri. The latter said they wanted to roll out up and downvoting for comments. It may perhaps be the closest thing to a dislike button for users.

“I think it’s quite likely that we’ll do it. The question is exactly how,” said Mosseri.

Inspired by Reddit

Mosseri mentioned how Reddit spread the up and downvote option to find the best comments. It maximizes engagement. So, Facebook started to experiment with the option in general comments shortly after.

Facebook tested it in Australia and New Zealand. Yet it seemed to have disappeared along the way, despite Facebook being quite keen to push with the option to engage users and drive responses.

The social network may be holding off until the US Election. Still, up and downvotes can be used to silence nonconformist opinion from any user.

Facebook is under intense examination for its role in the spread of misinformation. And releasing the voting options over a divisive US election will fuel certain movements.

It maybe the reason why Facebook has kept it hidden until now. But it seems Facebook is running a limited test to check how users respond to the option to enhance certain responses in the stream.

Will it be used to focus on valuable comments to group members? Will we see people using them only to approve or disapprove, or agree or disagree options, as Reddit uses it?

If you get many comments, it may come in handy. It provides more ways for users to network with the stream. They may also add their own responses to the top replies.

More users will comment because they get those upvotes of approval, especially with the rising dopamine levels.

“With its anonymity and reliance on mob rule, it’s the perfect feature for trolls and bots, lefties and conservatives – the whole menagerie of internet creatures – to silence opinions through effective organizing and well-policed echo chambers,” noted Slate on the initial test in 2018.

We will wait and see if Facebook will roll out the option to more groups.