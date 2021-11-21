Facebook tests new News Feed controls, new ad placement restrictions

Share the joy













Debates on the risks of Facebook’s News Feed algorithm and its content consumption habits are ongoing. So, Facebook has decided to test new control options for individuals and advertisers. It focuses on giving users more control on what they will see in their feeds. And it helps brands avoid unsolicited association through ad placement in the app.

News Feed Controls

For individuals, Facebook wants to tap into its existing News Feed control options and make it easier to find. Users can now filter certain types of content in their feeds.

“As part of this, people can now increase or reduce the amount of content they see from the friends, family, Groups and Pages they’re connected to and the topics they care about in their News Feed Preferences,” says Facebook.

The existing News Feed preferences have more control over what you see in your feed. You can choose favorite profiles that will have a higher priority when posted; unfollow or reconnect with people, Pages, groups, and topics; and snooze users or Pages.

The first image shows how you will have more control options. You can increase or decrease content that will appear in your News Feed. How it will work and its impact on your feed is yet to be seen.

But algorithmic amplification is a key concern. Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen explained in her testimonials the negative impacts of the platform. She told the US Senate that social networks must stop using engagement algorithms by amending the Section 230 laws.

“Facebook [has] admitted in public that engagement-based ranking is dangerous without integrity and security systems, but then not rolled out those integrity and security systems in most of the languages in the world. It is pulling families apart. And in places like Ethiopia it is literally fanning ethnic violence,” said Haugen.

Haugen thinks these algorithms drive negative behaviors. She said it causes more harm than good in several countries.

Topic Exclusion

Along with updating its controls, Facebook will also expand its Topic Exclusion controls for News Feed to some advertisers who run English ads.

“The advertiser topic exclusion control allows an advertiser to select a topic to help define how we’ll show the ad on Facebook, including News Feed. Advertisers can select three topics – News and Politics, Social Issues, and Crime & Tragedy. When an advertiser selects one or more topics, their ad will not be delivered to people recently engaging with those topics in their News Feed,” says Facebook.

Now, advertisers can avoid unwanted associations to these topics and related discussions. It assures brands how they are not at risk of suffering the negative impacts.

Facebook says its early tests show how the exclusions have been successful. It ensures ads will not show beside these discussions in the app.

