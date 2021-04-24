Facebook testing new video ad targeting options, includes Instagram Reels

Facebook has revealed new targeting options for its video ads. It also announced the first stage of ads in Instagram Reels to extend its outreach.

The in-stream video topics will provide more categories for your video ad campaigns.

The new segments break down larger topics into specific subsections.

“Powered by machine learning, over 20 Video Topics are available when you select the In-Stream Only placement and brand objectives for your campaign. This gives advertisers more choice in the content they want their ads to appear in, and reach engaged video viewer audiences,” says Facebook.

Extended topic targeting is the same as YouTube’s Affinity Audiences. It allows marketers to improve on specific interests to optimize feedback.

Facebook says it will launch a global testing for the new targeting segments. And it will go into full swing later this year.

Instagram Reels ads

For Instagram, Facebook released the first appearance of Reels ads. It allows brands and social media marketers to tap into the TikTok copy.

Reels ads are like organic Reels in presentation and format. But it comes with extra features, such as a Sponsored tag and a Shop Now call-to-action button.

Reels ads will appear in between organic Reels videos. And they can last up to 30 seconds.

Instagram has yet to provide solid data on how Reels is performing. No feedback from users yet on how it has been like for its short clips. It seems to be growing, as are all the usage trends of TikTok copies.

Reels ads testing are available for brands in India, Australia, Brazil, and Germany. Instagram plans to expand to other markets in the next months.

Facebook Stories sticker ads

Facebook is releasing new sticker ads for Stories.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll be testing custom Sticker Ads for Facebook Stories with select advertisers and creators. These ads will enable creators to monetize their Facebook Stories with ads that look like stickers and receive a portion of the resulting revenue. Brands will create bespoke stickers and creators can proactively place these Sticker Ads in their Facebook Stories,” explains Facebook.

Facebook aims for creators to promote their brands further with more organic ad content in Stories.

The additions are a bit expected and are not gamechangers. But they carry value. It all depends on ad targeting strategy and how your audience’s response to each of them.

Facebook will roll out testing for the new updates with several brands starting this week.