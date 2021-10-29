Facebook Teased Polar App to Create AR Filters

Share the joy













Polar is one of the upcoming apps of Facebook (now known as Meta).

What is Facebook’s Polar App?

During the Facebook Connect event, the company announced it’s changing its corporate name to Meta. In addition to that, the company also teased a new mobile app that focuses on bringing more creators to help in building AR.

Polar is an iOS app. It’s still at its early stage of production. But Facebook briefly introduced it during the Connect event. With this app, users can build their own AR filters that they can use on Facebook and Instagram.

The AR filters will be using the Spark AR platform. Users can visually create filters with the use of templates.

Instagram has been pushing video through its Reels platform. Because of that, users are now more exposed to AR filters. It gives an opportunity for Facebook to further introduce them to creators.

As mentioned, Polar isn’t finished yet. But it will be released in its beta mode later this year. Facebook will pick some creators to test them out. If everything pans out, Facebook will release it as a free app and become available widely for every user to use to create AR filters.

Spark AR Platform

The platform was announced at F8 2017. Since then, over 600,000 creators from 190 countries have published millions of AR effects not just on Facebook but also on Instagram.

Not sure if you have used this platform yet? Have you posted a selfie on Instagram with a green hair effect? If you have, then you have used it already.

In June, Facebook stated that the AR effects won’t just be limited to Instagram and Facebook but users can utilize them during a video call on Instagram, Portal, and Messenger.

AR creators can build effects that will bring participants together using a shared AR effect.

It’s obvious that Spark AR Studio is expanding with more features. By increasing its capabilities, developers will have more tools to build experiences that take advantage of smartphone-based AR and the future AR glasses of Facebook.

Previously, Facebook launched its Ray-Ban Stories camera glasses. It was the company’s attempt to build fully-featured AR glasses. Facebook is hoping that the new features of Spark AR will provide a road to AR glasses and not just Ray-Ban Stories. These smart glasses are only available in the US, Australia, the UK, Canada, Ireland, and Italy.

The company stated that the updated Spark AR Studio toolset will support geo-mapped experiences. With that, you can use location-based AR filters from certain locations.

In that case, you can experience a scavenger hunt or a murder mystery while you go explore clues in the real world.

The geo-locked AR capability will become available to everyone next year. For now, it’s testing it with select partners.

The company is also building virtual objects pipeline for augmented reality. This will make it easier to add vital 3D objects to the scene. It can include characters, stickers, and many others.

All of these features will be available in 2022, according to Facebook (now known as Meta).

