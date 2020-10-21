Facebook takes on Nextdoor with its Neighborhoods feature

Image Credit: World Atlas

A New feature that will allow you to join community-based groups the same way it is currently being done in Nextdoor is now being tested by Facebook in Canada. A screenshot posted by social media commentator Matt Navarra showed glimpses of what to expect.

Per Navarra, you can select your local Neighborhood including permitting Facebook to use your location to display posts, groups, marketplace items and many more from others within your neighborhood. You can also create a neighborhood profile for other users who are not your friends on Facebook to learn more about you.

“More than ever, people are using Facebook to participate in their local communities,” a spokesperson said in a statement while confirming the feature per Bloomberg. “To help make it easier to do this, we are rolling out a limited test of Neighborhoods, a dedicated space within Facebook for people to connect with their neighbors.”

In other Facebook news, the social media behemoth recently announced a new deal with Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, and Lionsgate that will see the trio provide more content for its Messenger’s Watch Together feature. The social media giant made the announcement in a deal that will further make the feature popular among users.

The deal means people can get together [they do not have to be physically in the same place] to check out features that include Fruitvale Station, Hairspray, and Reservoir Dogs and many more.

The trio of Sony Pictures, Warner Bros, and Lionsgate are about the biggest in the entertainment industry; which gives the newly launched Watch Together feature a strong start in the market.

To get started with the Watch Together feature, simply start a Messenger video call or create a Messenger Room, and then swipe up to access the menu and select Watch Together. From there you can select all the content Facebook Watch has to offer, which includes different categories like ‘TV & Movies.’

Social media companies are taking advantage of the fact that people spend more time at home during the pandemic to launch various features. A feature like Watch Together will not only help people while away the time, it will also help strengthen family relationships. The more time spent together by families the easier it gets in terms of overcoming mental issues that come with spending more time at home.