Facebook Subscriptions gives creators new ways to earn more, fights Apple over fees

Facebook, now known as Meta, is still unhappy with Apple. The latter insists on getting a 30% cut of fan subscriptions and any in-app purchases.

The social network has found a way to fight back through more moneymaking tools for creators. And it helps users avoid Apple’s fees.

“As we build for the metaverse, we’re focused on unlocking opportunities for creators to make money from their work. The 30% fees that Apple takes on transactions make it harder to do that, so we’re updating our Subscriptions product so now creators can earn more,” says Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The new redirect process for creators will guide potential subscribers to sign up outside of the Facebook app. It effectively bypasses Apple’s 30% cut.

Promotional Link

Facebook has added a new promotional link in Creator Studio. It allows creators to share a link via email or text updates that redirects subscribers outside the app.

“Starting today, we’re offering creators the ability to direct people to a website to complete their Subscriptions purchase using Facebook Pay. When people purchase Subscriptions from this website on web or mobile, creators will be able to keep 100% of the money they earn, excluding taxes,” says Facebook.

The update is part of the changes that will come to Facebook’s Fan Subscription tools before the holidays. Users will have more time to tune in during this season.

Bonus Program

Facebook also launched a bonus program for approved creators. It will allot payments from $5 to $20 for each new subscriber who signed up from now until the yearend.

“Creators can earn a bonus of up to $10,000 over the course of the program. It’s invite-only in all 27 markets where the Subscriptions feature is available to creators. We hope to expand this bonus program and others in the coming months to help more creators build sustainable subscription businesses on Facebook,” explains Facebook.

If you are interested, you can click here to learn more about Facebook’s signup bonus program.

Earnings Breakdown

Facebook has added new tools to Creator Studio. It includes a new estimated earnings breakdown for creators to understand how they earn from their fans.

The social network is also letting creators download the email addresses of their subscribers. It opens a direct path to raise audience engagement.

Subscriber Badges

Finally, Facebook has added new badge types for subscribers in livestreams.

“In livestreams, subscriber badges will be differentiated based on how long a person has been a subscriber, while on the anniversaries of their Subscriptions, subscribers’ comments will get highlighted with special colors and animation so they stand out from the crowd,” says Facebook.

Dedicated badges allow creators to show their appreciation to paying supporters. The new celebratory badge types will have extra context and more prompts to maximize engagement.

These updates may play a big role to help Facebook win back its younger audience and build a stronger digital connection.

