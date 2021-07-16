Facebook stops research on brain control, shifts focus on AR

Share the joy













UCSF researchers have shared a new breakthrough in brain control . They can now enable a person who cannot move or speak to compose words and sentences on a screen using his or her thoughts.

The process takes place via an implanted device. It decodes signals from the human brain. The video demo shown is that of a man who had once controlled his vocal tract.

Facebook Reality Labs was key to development of this technology. The same brain control technology that it previewed at the F8 conference in 2017.

Facebook already have the info on what you share, who you talk to or engage with, and what your interests are. These combined data are enough to have an accurate prediction about your mental makeup.

And soon, it could all be processed inside your brain, even posting status updates by thinking it.

Then again, the UCSF researchers beat Facebook into the race. The social network has effectively bowed out of the digital mindreading competition.

Out with BCI, in with AR

“While we still believe in the long-term potential of head-mounted optical BCI technologies, we’ve decided to focus our immediate efforts on a different neural interface approach that has a nearer-term path to market: wrist-based devices powered by electromyography. Given this, we’re no longer pursuing a research path to develop a silent, non-invasive speech interface that would allow people to type just by imagining the words they want to say,” says Facebook.

Now, the social network will focus on more hands-on controls for AR instead. It has the Facebook Watch and AR glasses to concentrate on.

These projects are better aligned with Facebook’s product and business offers. Still, the company notes it will continue to check for updates on the brain reading project. It may even reenter the field in the future.

In reality, Facebook working on the brain control project may not overly benefit its users. Data privacy and sharing watchdogs will not have allowed the social network to continue. And the way the social network uses data for ad targeting and monetization are not aligned with the goal of the technology.

Would you have agreed to have a Facebook chip implanted to you brain?

Facebook says its they have open-sourced its BCI software. It will share the head-mounted hardware with researchers to develop and advance new use cases.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

