Facebook starts expert interviews for ad campaigns

Facebook has begun expert interviews to better guide advertisers in their response to key industry shifts. They will also feature working strategies to build effective Facebook ad campaigns.

“Across several chapters, we will explore how the marriage of data and creativity is helping drive best in class advertising and powering better return on investment for brands,” says Facebook.

The social network is in the middle of a key advertising swing. The enhanced focus on data privacy it is facing has led to Apple and Google finding ways to give users more control on how to stop apps from tracking their digital footprint.

For advertisers, it means less insight to map out campaigns. Marketers must develop new ways to collect response insights. And they must build their ad campaigns from extended inputs and deliberations.

The first interview

The first interview shows Facebook’s ANZ Head of Marketing Science Andy Ford speaking to BMF’s Jen Rhodes and CHE Proximity’s James Greaney. He gathers their insights on how to cope with these changes.

Rhodes and Greaney explains the expanded drive for data creativity. They also explore how brands have evolved their processes to keep up.

Ford says great creative is still the key driver, amid recent shifts.

Recent research by Facebook, together with Analytic Partners and The Lab, shows that 70% of potential ROI for video advertising is from the creative.

The group discusses many ways to use response data for informed creative strategies. It ensures their creative elements align with their target audience’s engagement.

All of this comes from their shifting data gathering techniques. They move towards collecting and using first-party data. Many brands are less familiar with this approach.

The techniques they apply opens opportunities to engage. And the capacity to own the insight, without relying on third-party platforms, gives them more control and a direct audience connection.

They also talk about the social network’s dynamic use of machine learning and AI. These systems inform their ad targeting and altered their strategic approaches.

“By using the tools and technologies we have at our disposal, the advertising industry can create great entertainment and experiences that are genuinely valuable. And since we have the ability to measure its effectiveness, we need to lean in and make sure that we’re understanding it properly,” says Greaney.

Read the full overview from Facebook here.

