Facebook shutters analysis on political ads misinformation

Facebook has revealed why it cut off NYU researchers from accessing its internal usage data, as they looked for potential political ads misinformation.

The NYU team had failed to follow Facebook’s stricter rules on research use. And these stringent conditions have been in place since the Cambridge Analytica scandal shocked the world in 2018.

“For months, we’ve attempted to work with New York University to provide three of their researchers the precise access they’ve asked for in a privacy-protected way. Today, we disabled the accounts, apps, Pages and platform access associated with NYU’s Ad Observatory Project and its operators after our repeated attempts to bring their research into compliance with our Terms,” explains Facebook.

Facebook said the NYU team was studying the spread of misinformation through political Facebook ads.

The social network found the researchers using “unauthorized means” to access and collect data from users. This violates Facebook’s Terms of Service.

The FTC Order

“We took these actions to stop unauthorized scraping and protect people’s privacy in line with our privacy program under the FTC Order,” says Facebook.

Facebook seems keen to abide by the rules. It ensures no potential misuse will occur on its platform.

But the FTC never imposed the said conditions.

The FTC has explained that the agreement with the social network “does not bar Facebook from creating exceptions for good-faith research in the public interest”.

“I write concerning Facebook’s recent insinuation that its actions against an academic research project conducted by NYU’s Ad Observatory were required by the company’s consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission. As the company has since acknowledged, this is inaccurate. The FTC is committed to protecting the privacy of people, and efforts to shield targeted advertising practices from scrutiny run counter to that mission,” says an open letter from Samuel Levine, the Acting Director of the FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection, to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

If the FTC order was not the reason, perhaps Facebook wanted to exercise caution. Otherwise, it may have misunderstood the ruling.

Or, the NYU researchers got too close to finding harmful discoveries on how Facebook ads spread political misinformation.

Backstory

Apart from measuring the impacts of political ads, the NYU team also focused on the messaging these ads present. They also studied how Facebook users respond to these political ads and measure their potential impact on voting results.

The NYU team built a browser extension for its Ad Observatory project. It gathers data about the ads appearing for each user on Facebook. And it covers specific information on how those ads targeted the users.

The process has a concerning resemblance to how Cambridge Analytica collected data on Facebook use.

With this in mind, the social network sent a cease and desist letter to the NYU team in October last year to close the project.

The NYU team declined. It seems Facebook allowed them to use the browser extension until now.

The social network says the data that the NYU team is looking for is already available on its Ads Library.

But the NYU team says the Library is inadequate and erroneous in some cases.

Facebook seems right to stop the project though, especially with the privacy watchdogs breathing on the back of its neck.

It may have erroneously used the FTC order as the reason. But the highlighted concern is what Facebook has been doing to stop its role in the spread of misinformation.

Do you remember the Capitol Riots and past acts political dissent due to misinformation?

We don’t know for sure yet on Facebook’s role and how extensive. But it is not looking good the social network.

