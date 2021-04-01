Facebook shares tips to address anti-Asian rhetoric

The rise in attacks against Asian people and communities is alarming. So, Facebook hosted last week a session with the Asian-American Advertising Federation. It raised awareness for brands and advertisers. And it handed out notes on how they can counter anti-Asian sentiment.

Representatives from the IW Group and the Hispanic Marketing Council joined the panel. And from that discussion, Facebook shared key tips for brands who want to support Asian communities.

1. Tell your story

If you start to share stories from Asian people and communities, you raise consideration and offer perspective from Asian-Americans.

2. Hold brands liable

Panel members recommended that advertisers must support minority-owned media. They should also hold brands accountable via social media.

3. Have a unity statement, then go further

Voicing and showing support to these communities is a start. But brands must also walk the talk. They must translate assurances into meaningful action.

4. Reach out to subject matter experts

Brands have a way to get a good grasp of key issues. They can support the communities by connecting with relevant field experts and leaders who deal with the rhetoric.

5. Study where your money goes

Advertisers must deliberate if they are investing dollars in the right advertising platforms. They must study the ethical impacts of what they spend.

6. Ensure diversity in leadership roles

The drive to have diversity in leadership roles is vital. It includes women, people of color and all elements of social diversity. But it may not apply to all brands. For those that can, representation is a key step.

7. Empathize

The keynote in these tips is to have empathy. Brands must also consider a range of perspectives in deciding.

These tips address crucial current events. What last year has shown us is that we still have substantial social divides. We must overcome them to create an inclusive, diverse, and collaborative society.

For us to advance, we must move forward from the blemished views of the past. We must acknowledge everyone’s skills and contributions. That way we improve our understanding and inclusion. Brands and advertisers have a key role in all this.