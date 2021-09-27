Facebook shares a new overview on its News Feed algorithm

Share the joy













Facebook has shared a new overview on how its News Feed algorithm works. It looks at the posts it wants to limit in the Feed. These posts do not necessarily break any rules. But these will still have less reach due to some reason.

“Our content distribution guidelines outline some of the types of content that receive reduced distribution in News Feed. Our enforcements to reduce problematic content in News Feed are rooted in our commitment to the values of responding to people’s direct feedback, incentivising publishers to invest in high-quality content and fostering a safer community,” explains Facebook.

The list provides more context on Facebook’s approach to content restrictions. It focuses on controversial and misleading content.

Categories

Facebook wants to cut the reach of posts under these categories:

Ad farms – Posts with links to ad-filled pages to boost traffic

– Posts with links to ad-filled pages to boost traffic Clickbait links – Deceptive posts to lure clicks

– Deceptive posts to lure clicks Comments that are likely to be reported or hidden – Comments that Facebook thinks its users will tend to hide or report historically

– Comments that Facebook thinks its users will tend to hide or report historically Engagement bait – Posts openly demanding shares, comments, likes, etc. for purposes other than a specific call to action

– Posts openly demanding shares, comments, likes, etc. for purposes other than a specific call to action Links to suspected cloaking domains – Domains disguising their landing page by hiding the page name or URL to bypass Facebook’s review

– Domains disguising their landing page by hiding the page name or URL to bypass Facebook’s review Links to websites requesting unnecessary user data – Sites asking for personal information before displaying their content

– Sites asking for personal information before displaying their content Low-quality browsing experiences – Sites with page errors or meager mobile display

– Sites with page errors or meager mobile display Low-quality comments – Comments without words, such as username tags only or copy-pasted text

– Comments without words, such as username tags only or copy-pasted text Low-quality events – Incomplete event lists or those coming from Pages with signs of inauthentic behavior

– Incomplete event lists or those coming from Pages with signs of inauthentic behavior Low-quality videos – Videos posted as live broadcasts but are static, looping, animated, pre-recorded, or polls-only, and static images uploaded as “videos” without audio

– Videos posted as live broadcasts but are static, looping, animated, pre-recorded, or polls-only, and static images uploaded as “videos” without audio Pages predicted to be spam – Pages Facebook thinks will bring phishing scams or malware

– Pages Facebook thinks will bring phishing scams or malware Sensationalist health content and commercial health posts – Claims of miracle cures and posts selling products with health claims

Explainers

“Posts that explicitly request engagement (such as votes, shares, comments, tags, likes or other reactions) for purposes other than a specific call to action (such as seeking help to find missing people or property, raising money or sharing a petition) on the Facebook platform. For example, this doesn’t include posts that ask people to engage in order to show that they do or do not support an issue, or to share time-sensitive information regarding natural disasters and life-threatening events,” explains Facebook about engagement bait.

Facebook says users hate posts like this. It prompts them to like, share, comment, or take other actions on posts.

“Personal Timelines and friend connections must not be used to administer promotions (ex: “share on your Timeline to enter” or “share on your friend’s Timeline to get additional entries”, and “tag your friends in this post to enter” are not permitted),” says Facebook on contest promotions.

Facebook will also demote content from domains with less original content. This rule applies to domains that have been fact-checked as misinformation, and news content without clear authorship.

The social network will limit the reach of content from domains and Pages with high click gaps.

“Links to websites that receive a particularly disproportionate amount of their traffic directly from Facebook compared to the amount of traffic that the websites receive from the rest of the Internet,” explains Facebook.

Pages who want to trick Facebook’s algorithm will get the necessary treatment. The social network will also limit posts from people who hyper-share into groups.

“Posts from people who we predict are using multiple accounts to post in groups at a very high frequency. These posts have a high correlation with spam reports and provide a piece of content with high reach to irrelevant audiences who do not want to see this content,” adds Facebook.

The social network now has ways to catch spammers. And authentic publishers must also ensure transparency in their approach.

Check out the full Facebook Content Distribution Guidelines here.

