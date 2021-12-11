Facebook says it is testing “live chat” for users locked out of their account

Share the joy













Finally, Facebook is coming up with a new feature that allows you to seek live support. The social media giant is testing “live chat help” for some English-speaking users globally. Creators and other users who have been locked out of their accounts will have access to live chat.

This is the first time that Facebook is offering live support for accounts that have been locked out. The focus will be on people who cannot log in either due to suspicious activities or because they have reportedly violated Facebook’s community standards.

It is a good one for creators who will now have access to live support when locked out of their accounts. Everyday you see people online complaining of how they have been locked out of their accounts. These individuals do not often get the quick response they desire. With live chat however, this would change and people with genuine complaints about accounts can get help.

More changes:

The Verge reports that Facebook is also including better comment moderation with keyword blocking. It is also coming up with a moderation assistance that can auto-hide comments with links or images, the ability to block a user along with any new accounts they try to create later, and a dedicated spot to view hidden comments.

Co-broadcast ability:

Facebook has added a co-broadcast ability to its live broadcast feature. The new update allows you to go live with up to three additional guests. You can also share those live broadcasts as Facebook Stories that pop atop of your followers’ feeds.

In other news, Facebook says it is mandatory for high profile accounts to activate 2FA feature. The reason for this is because such accounts are likely to be targeted by malicious hackers.

The decision to enforce the activation of the 2FA feature on such accounts is part of its ongoing expansion Facebook Protect. Facebook Protect is a program aimed at protecting the accounts of individuals who may be at particular risk. Individuals such as journalists, government officials, and human rights defenders are vulnerable to malicious attacks.

With 2FA, those categories of users can adopt stronger security protections by adding an extra layer of security to their accounts.

The Facebook Protect program was launched ahead of the 2020 US election in a bid to curb abuse and election interference from spreading on Facebook. Facebook per TechCrunch, said the program is now activated on more than 1.5 million accounts. The plan is to have it expanded to more than 50 countries by the end of 2021.

