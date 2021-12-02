Facebook says high profile accounts must activate 2FA

Share the joy













Image Credit: Unloq

Facebook says it is mandatory for high profile accounts to activate 2FA feature. The reason for this is because such accounts are likely to be targeted by malicious hackers.

The decision to enforce the activation of the 2FA feature on such accounts is part of its ongoing expansion Facebook Protect. Facebook Protect is a program aimed at protecting the accounts of individuals who may be at particular risk. Individuals such as journalists, government officials, and human rights defenders are vulnerable to malicious attacks.

With 2FA, those categories of users can adopt stronger security protections by adding an extra layer of security to their accounts.

The Facebook Protect program was launched ahead of the 2020 US election in a bod to curb abuse and election interference from spreading on Facebook. Facebook per TechCrunch, said the program is now activated on more than 1.5 million accounts. The plan is to have it expanded to more than 50 countries by the end of 2021.

To achieve its aim of having all high-profile accounts activate the 2FA, access will be denied until compliance is achieved. In other words, any of such accounts that has not activated it once a set period expired, access will be denied until the feature is enabled.

“2FA is such a core component of any user’s online defense, so we want to make this as easy as possible,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Security Policy at Facebook per TechCrunch. “To help drive wider enrollment of 2FA, we need to go beyond raising awareness or encouraging enrollment. This is a community of people that sit at very critical points in public debate and are highly targeted, so for their own protection, they probably should be enabling 2FA.”

Facebook, however, has no plan to force every user to enable the 2FA. The plan for now, is to ensure only those accounts likely to be targeted by hackers are mandated to comply.

Google has announced that all users will be enrolled in its 2FA by default. Two-factor authentication also known as 2FA, is a more secure way of logging in to your account without the need for a password. You will receive a prompt on your smartphone to verify or authenticate that an attempt to login with your Google account is legitimate.

Google in a blog post, described “passwords are the single biggest threat to your online security.” The truth is that passwords have never really solved the problem when it comes to securing accounts. Regardless of the length and combinations, hackers always find a way around it often.

