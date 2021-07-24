Facebook rolls out new feature across its apps to connect people with the Olympics

Share the joy













The summer Olympics holding in Japan has already kicked off with thousands of athletes converging on the Asian country to compete for laurels. Unlike in previous games, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to limit most of the usual activities. Hundreds of thousands of people are unable to travel to Japan to cheer their teams. To help fans stay connected, Facebook has launched a new feature across Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

“This summer, people around the world will use our apps to experience the Games. We’re rolling out features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to help people discover content and cheer on their teams.”

On Facebook

Users on Facebook will be able to see highlights from official Olympic broadcast partners, team and athlete overviews, explainers of competitions new to the Games, Olympic history, as well as posts from friends and more. To this end, a hub has been created to help you get connected. You may also click on the #Olympics or #Tokyo2020 hashtags to get connected.

On Instagram

Users on Instagram will be able to use augmented reality to get unique experience in both Stories and Reels. On Reels, users will be taken behind the scenes with 11 Olympians as they prepare for Tokyo.

On WhatsApp

Facebook has launched the official Olympics chatbot on WhatsApp. The chatbot is leveraging on the WhatsApp Business API, and will share the Olympic schedule, tune-in information for local broadcasts of the Games around the world, and the latest news and medal standings. The chatbot will also include official stickers and a quiz on the various Olympic events. And fans can engage with it to explore the #StrongerTogether campaign from the Olympics.

Facebook will also share some Olympic video content in select countries. The video content will include Tokyo 2020, athlete profiles and interviews throughout the course of the Games via official Olympic broadcasters’ Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts.

The COVID-19 pandemic like I said earlier, is taking its toll on this year’s games, and fans are increasingly turning to social media platforms to connect with their favorite athletes.

I tried out the WhatsApp Olympic chat bot, and it was a lot of fun. The quiz was fun, and then the videos of some great athletes including those of Naomi Osaka and Usain Bolt among others.

The Olympics only takes place once in every four years; and this year’s events are taken place in Tokyo, Japan.

