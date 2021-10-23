Facebook renames Commerce and Ads IP Tool to Brand Rights Protection

Share the joy













Facebook is helping businesses curb the unapproved use of their intellectual property (IP). It has updated and renamed its Commerce and Ads IP Tool to Brand Rights Protection. It now provides a more direct picture on what it is meant to do.

The image above shows Facebook’s Brand Rights Protection platform. It allows businesses to upload pictures of their licensed products. Then, Facebook will use it as basis to find and detect similar matches. It also highlights the potential violations in Page posts, Marketplace listings, and more.

“Brand Rights Protection allows enrolled trademark owners to search and report content that they believe infringes on their IP rights, and now offers features to streamline and automate the process,” says Facebook.

Businesses must register their trademark certificates and credentials with the social network. This will allow them to use the tool to find IP rights violators based on legal ownership.

The main update is expanding its upload capacity and save up to 10 images. These can be product images or logos. It will serve as reference in scanning content across Facebook’s apps.

Before, brands could not save searches. They could only search proactively. The update will bring more capacity for constant tracking and alerts. This will help IP rights owners find possible violations of their licensed products.

Facebook is also expanding search for the tool beyond paid ads. Brands can now search and report Instagram accounts and posts that potentially infringe their rights.

The social network has also added a new dashboard of total IP actions. It now includes the status of IP reports and history.

The update gives brands more tools to monitor the use of their product images. Then, they can address unapproved cases and rip-offs. This aligns with Rights Manager.

Rights Manager is Facebook’s copyright detection tool for creators. It offers has a wider coverage to detect possible violations. It can also address these violations before they can do more harm to creators and rights owners through Facebook’s apps.

Check the new Brand Rights Protection platform via Business Manager here.

