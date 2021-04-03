Facebook removed Trump’s video clip in compliance with ban

Image Credit: Facebook

Facebook has removed a video clip of former US president Donald Trump posted on its platform. This is inline with the ban placed on Trump’s account that was announced in January. The ban on Trump’s Facebook account came as a result of the president’s refusal to condemn the Capitol Hill riot heavily condemned by leaders across the globe.

The clip according to Trump’s daughter in-law, was an interview with the former president. Sharing the message informing the public of its decision, the social media behemoth via Instagram said the video was removed “in line with the block placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts”.

“This guidance applies to all campaign accounts and Pages, including Team Trump, other campaign messaging vehicles on our platforms, and former surrogates,” the email, posted to Instagram stated per The Guardian.

Continuing, it said “any further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts.”

The Facebook Oversight board is currently debating whether to restore the former president’s account, and a decision is said to be imminent. Though no exact date has been issued, a decision could be announced anytime soon.

Last January, Twitter announced the permanent suspension of the account of @realDonaldTrump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” The microblogging company said the decision was taken after a close of review of recent tweets from the account.

Recall that the president’s account was temporarily suspended on the day of the Capitol Hill invasion, this time around, it seems permanent. The implication of this is that the president will not be able to reach out to his supporters via Twitter.

According to Twitter, the decision to permanently suspend @realDonaldTrump account was taken following two of his tweets, which the microblogging company claimed violated its policy.

An overview of the two tweets that led to the ban include:

On January 8, 2021, President Donald J. Trump Tweeted:

“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Shortly thereafter, the President Tweeted:

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

“Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.”