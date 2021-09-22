Facebook releases Portal Go and Portal+, introduces Portal for Business

Share the joy













Facebook has added two Portal video-calling devices to its arsenal. It expands the social network’s hardware list. And it has announced a new Portal for Business site to help businesses capitalize on video calling to enhance collaboration and efficiency.

The company is launching its next-gen Portal+ device with a 14-inch, tilting display. Along with it comes the 10-inch portable Portal Go video-calling device.

Portal Go

The Portal Go’s screen is the size of an iPad’s, but thicker. The device connects to your Facebook contacts for video calls. It provides more capacity for the tool and in varying applications.

“Portal Go brings the best of Portal smart video calling to a new, portable form factor. It’s designed to let conversations move from room to room, with an integrated handle and long-lasting battery. Portal Go includes a 12MP Smart Camera with an ultrawide field of view for immersive video calls. And it doubles as a portable speaker with room-filling sound to listen to your favorite music throughout your home,” says Facebook.

The Portal Go will face against the massively popular iPad. But it offers more direct connection with family and friends through the social network’s platform and tools.

Facebook’s auto-adjusting camera provides high-quality video calls. It has more portability and opens new opportunities for your video meetings. It also allows you to change background without artificial overlays.

Portal+

The Portal+ caters to professionals.

“Our new 14-inch Portal+ features a 12MP Smart Camera with an ultrawide field of view. Its stereo speakers deliver high-fidelity sound for crystal-clear audio. With the rise of remote and hybrid work models, Portal+ makes a perfect dedicated screen for work calls, freeing up your computer to take notes, view a presentation, or multitask. Thanks to the large screen, you can see up to 25 people in gallery mode on a Zoom call at one time. It’s also great for connecting with family and friends when the work day is over,” says Facebook.

The Portal+ aligns with the need for improved video-calling devices in work-from-home setups. Facebook has worked with Microsoft to bring Microsoft Teams to its Portal devices to reinforce its target market of professionals.

Portal for Business

Apart from these two devices, Facebook is launching Portal for Business. This new service caters to SMBs. It will help small business owners maximize Portal’s video calling and collaboration tools.

“With Portal for Business, SMBs will be able to create and manage Facebook Work Accounts for their teams. This is a new account type on Portal and will be available for many Facebook work products over the coming year,” adds Facebook.

Work Accounts allows business users to log in and use Business Manager even without a personal account.

Businesses can manage these accounts for their employees. It delineates professional and personal use.

Portal for Business will have a device manager. It allows company admins to manage devices set up by employees who have access to the portal.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

