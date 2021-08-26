Facebook releases 2021 Christmas Marketing Guide

Share the joy













Christmas is only 119 days away. So, Facebook has released a new Christmas Marketing Guide for strategic planning. It will map a more effective method from events and shopping behaviors.

The guide revolves on a Discovery Commerce System. This process uses the social network’s ad matching tools to maximize marketing.

“The Facebook Discovery Commerce system can help you delight shoppers and anticipate their needs, helping products find people wherever they are through a series of sophisticated components and tools,” says Facebook.

Each step has real-world tips on how to act. It also shares how the recommendations will help your broader marketing goals.

For instance, ‘Personalization Engine’ is where Facebook offers tips on how to customize outreach using Facebook Pixel and the Conversions API.

The guide gives you quick tips for every element. And it has links to discover more on how you can apply its recommendations to your strategy.

The basic guide

Although it seems basic and does not come with a detailed guide on how to implement them, the idea is not on mapping out the framework. It is to get your mind to work on the available options.

Consider how Facebook’s tools can help in the broader, more strategic campaign to entice shoppers using a well-planned marketing approach.

Facebook says brands should start to plant seeds for Christmas promotions. They must apply the first stages of their framework a few months from the holidays.

The framework is outlined above and may be a bit confusing. Ideally, you want to map each element sequentially. You would not want to implement the conversion in June, as shown in this chart.

Still, you can use these methods via Facebook’s tools to create effective, resonant campaigns for the holidays this year. Start off with your outreach now. Then, build towards the critical sales peaks.

The links to Facebook’s array of tools for each are valuable and important to understanding their application.

Check out Facebook’s Christmas Marketing Guide here.

