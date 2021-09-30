Facebook Reels rolls out to US Users

Share the joy













Days after TikTok reached one billion active users, Facebook has launched Reels for all US users. It brings its TikTok-like, short-form video to more Americans.

The social network seems more thrilled than anyone about the rollout.

Facebook ran tests of Reels in the main Facebook app since last year. It started in India after the Asian country banned TikTok. It gave Facebook the opportunity to maximize the popularity of short-form video.

Now it wants the 250 Million+ US audience to have the same experience.

“Reels on Facebook can consist of music, audio, effects and more. You can find them in News Feed or in Groups, and when viewing a reel on Facebook, you can easily follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends,” says Facebook.

Adding of Groups will now let you post Reels directly to groups that you are a part of. Facebook has launched a new Single Theme group setting to prompt Groups members to share their Reels.

“Reels can reach everyone, not just your existing followers, making it possible for the most creative, funny and inspiring people to break out. People can discover reels based on their interests and what’s popular both at the top of News Feed alongside Stories and Rooms and in a new, dedicated News Feed section,” adds Facebook.

Facebook has expanded tests of Instagram Reels recommendations on Facebook. It now provides more Reels content to draw more people. And it gives Instagram creators more exposure across Facebook apps.

More reach is a big advantage for Facebook over TikTok. It also has a more structured monetization system.

“As part of our commitment to invest over $1 billion in creators through 2022, we’re also offering a new bonus program to help creators earn money when people view their reels. The ‘Reels Play’ bonus pays eligible creators based on the performance of their reels, and will be available on both Facebook and Instagram. After seeing creators embrace the Instagram Reels Summer bonus, we hope this new bonus will allow more creators to make money from their content,” says Facebook about its new bonus program.

The social network hopes to lure more creators through more moneymaking programs, and more so with its audience size.

“The ‘Reels Play’ program will pay a bonus to eligible Facebook creators whose Reels get at least 1000 views over a 30-day period on Facebook. The Reels Play on Facebook bonus program is currently invite-only. Creators who are invited will be notified in the Facebook App and in Creator Studio and can sign up to learn more here,” adds the social network.

Will the expansion to Facebook make it more engaging or enticing? Will it reduce the time spent on TikTok?

Let us know on the comments section below.

