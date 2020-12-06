Facebook raising the bar to remove COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

The potential to undermine public health efforts due to vaccine misinformation are at its peak.

And as pharmaceutical companies ship COVID-19 vaccines, Facebook has announced new efforts to stop the spread of baseless accusations against them.

“Given the recent news that COVID-19 vaccines will soon be rolling out around the world, over the coming weeks we will start removing false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram. This could include false claims about the safety, efficacy, ingredients or side effects of the vaccines,” says Facebook.

Facebook says it will include any posts or comments with the following information:

COVID-19 vaccines contain microchips or anything else that is not on the ingredients list of the official vaccine

Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccines, such as claims of testing unaware populations to verify the vaccine’s safety

Claims of possible risks already contested by official health bodies

In June, US infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci advised of a stretched battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. He pointed out the rising of “anti-science bias” as the main reason. And he warned of many people refusing the vaccine.

Under its own turf

Facebook has been known to have spread this vaccine misinformation.

In August, human rights group Avaaz reported that the social network helped spread health misinformation. Facebook Pages with misleading health reports saw 3.8 billion views in the first five months of 2020.

With this trend, Facebook must step forward and take a lead role. It must work harder to stop misinformation as best as it can amid the global vaccine effort.

Facebook says it will change its approach as they receive official advice. And it will challenge concerning claims as soon as possible.

“We will also continue to help people stay informed about these vaccines by promoting authoritative sources of information through our COVID-19 Information Center,” says Facebook.

This is a promising effort from Facebook. It may play a key role in taking up the vaccine. And it may get our lives back to normal faster.