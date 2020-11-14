Facebook puts AI in charge of its content moderation

Image Credit: The Verge

Facebook has never hidden the fact that it wants things around its content moderation sorted out fast. To achieve this, the social media giant has announced that its content moderation will be handled by machine learning. This will ensure content moderation on the platform is sorted out quicker than they currently are.

Content that are thought to have violated Facebook rules are usually assessed by human moderators and machine learning. This, in most cases, takes longer because of the huge volume of reports the company gets every time. As a matter of fact, the company employs some 15,000 people around the world to carry out moderation. The problem here is that these set of workers do not often get the kind of support they need to get their work done.

Their job basically is to sort through loads of flagged posts and make decisions based on whether or not policies and rules have been violated. This like I said earlier, is not only cumbersome, but takes a lot of time.

With the new approach of letting machine learning lead the way, important posts will now be seen first unlike in the past where things are done by humans chronologically. The company will be banking on an amalgam of various machine learning algorithms to sort out the long queue of reports, and prioritize posts based on the following: virality, severity, and the likelihood of breaking rules.

“All content violations will still receive some substantial human review, but we’ll be using this system to better prioritize [that process],” Ryan Barnes, a product manager with Facebook’s community integrity team, told reporters per The Verge during a press briefing.

Lately, Facebook announced a major update to its hate speech policy. The social media behemoth said it has placed a ban on Holocaust denial content. For years, Facebook had refused to bow to pressure and criticism from groups and individuals. The company claimed doing so would amount to suppressing free speech.

Facebook said it has now updated its hate speech policy to “prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust.” The company said its latest decision is a part of its latest effort aimed at fighting the spread of hate speech across all its platforms.

In a 2018 Recode interview, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had used Holocaust denial as an example of where he felt th social media giant should not intervene as regards what is posted on Facebook. In the interview, the Facebook chief said Holocaust denial was a wrong idea that he personally found “deeply offensive.” He however, added that Facebook should not take down the content just because “there are things that different people get wrong.”