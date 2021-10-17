Facebook publishes marketing guide for the T20 Cricket World Cup

Share the joy













Facebook has released a guide for marketers maximize the discussion and trends surrounding the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup. It also helps you understand the key usage behaviors around the event. And it comes with fascinating notes on how broad Facebook usage is in India.

While cricket is not a key sport for all countries. It is the biggest sport in India, one of the top countries for social media usage. And Indian cricket fans heavily invest and engage in tournament results.

The social network has outlined the how extensive World Cup content is on its platforms.

Facebook underlines how wide the active cricket influencers and commentators are on its platform. Each of them have large, engaged networks. They are perfect candidates to partner with brands.

Facebook has been working to help brands and influencers with its Brand Collabs Manager platform. And it wants to use the Cricket World Cup to underline the potential.

The social network also outlines the options sin place to take full advantage of discovery of World Cup content.

This shares a wider outline of Facebook usage in India. And it highlights the extent of the social network’s overall reach and presence in the country.

Technology adoption is rising in the world’s second-most populated country. Facebook has been ramping up efforts to have a larger chunk in the nation’s digital structure. It wants to establish itself as an essential platform to connect the nation’s millions of mobile web users.

Therefore, Facebook is eager to highlight its potential reach in the World Cup. The social network also underlines this statistic on overall Facebook video usage.

“Over 2 billion people watch Facebook In-Stream eligible videos every month and, globally, 63% of In-Stream standalone video ads views are completed,” says Facebook.

Clearly, we see a strong footing for Facebook video performance. And its reach to Indian cricket fans is unrivaled, especially after the TikTok ban.

If this relates to your target audience, you can download Facebook’s full, 29-page Where the Fans Play guide here.

