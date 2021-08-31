Facebook provides Shop tips for the Holidays, tests Preferred Shop labels

Share the joy













Facebook has published new tips for Facebook and Instagram Shops users. The social network shares how to boost engagement and add flair to their Shop displays. It also includes key trends and pointers to optimize product listings in its apps.

Top Shops will also be flagged with a new label for guarantee and drive more purchases.

The social network’s Shop tips for the Holidays include:

Ensure you have an updated, complete catalog data

Facebook says good quality catalogs improves search result placement. It helps customers find or discover products. And it drives conversion by giving customers information they need to complete a purchase. Facebook adds that more product images can boost conversion rates.

Add product tags

Facebook says shopping tags give audiences the chance to buy from each post, story or live video on Facebook and Instagram. You can tag up to five products per post, and product stickers in Stories can drive direct purchases.

Create curated Collections for the holidays

Facebook recommends brands to add at least eight products per collection. They must use colorful, uplifting imagery. And add collection titles that align with trends and community. The social network notes that custom gift collections at compelling price points can boost take-up.

The tips above might improve your Shop displays. You must align them with user trends boost sales traffic a boost during the holiday season.

Preferred Shop

Facebook says it will also roll out new tools in the coming weeks for more marketing options to holiday retailers on its platforms.

“To help buyers make more confident purchases and easily identify shops on Facebook and Instagram, we are testing a new label that identifies shops offering consistent shopping experiences,” says Facebook.

The Preferred Shop label will give buyers extra assurance by emphasizing Shops with excellent customer experiences.

In 2015, Facebook had similar tags for Pages that quickly responded to message queries.

The Preferred Shop labels highlights businesses that constantly deliver positive buyer experiences and meet their demands. This will drive more activity for your Shop if you get tagged.

Facebook is still testing the labels. It will release more info on how you can get a Preferred Shop label soon.

Additionally, the social network notes that it’s providing businesses more ways to be tagged as Black-owned in their shops on Facebook and Instagram.

In June, Instagram launched a Black-owned label for business profiles. It gave a new way to boost businesses heavily impacted by the pandemic, and it maximized inclusion for discovery.

Find out more about Facebook and Instagram Shops here.

