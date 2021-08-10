Facebook provides more control over its Transfer Your Information tool

Share the joy













Facebook has modified its Transfer Your Information tool. Now, it is easier for users to download the whatever info the social network has stored about them. And you can transfer it to third-party platforms if needed.

“To provide people with choice and control over their data, we’ve spent the last few months rebuilding our data portability tool from the ground up. These updates include user experience improvements, two new destinations: Photobucket and Google Calendar, and one new data type: Facebook Events,” explains Facebook.

The social network’s updated Transfer Your Information tool has a new interface. It now presents all data transfer options right off the bat. And it has dedicated tools and options to control data transfers.

Facebook has provided a one-page guide on how to do the new transfer process.

The new options make it more convenient to manage Facebook data. You can then take your data to any other platform of your choosing. This is the latest step in Facebook’s ongoing development of tools to meet evolving user data requirements.

How it all started

Facebook started providing data portability tools in 2019. It had an option to transfer your Facebook images and clips to Google Photos for storage.

Then, the social network expanded support to Dropbox and Koofr. It expanded data transfer options to add Facebook posts and notes.

Starting April this year, users can transfer their text-based data to Google Docs, Blogger or WordPress.

The options are Facebook’s push for data portability. It has sought agreements from the industry to broaden the support, enhance data security, and provide a uniform policy.

In 2019, Facebook highlighted the challenges of data portability. It called on government officials to create clearer rules on it.

“Although some laws, such as the GDPR and CCPA, already guarantee the right to portability, we believe companies and people would benefit from additional guidance about what it means to put those rules into practice,” said Facebook.

The broader push for better data privacy and security suggests having an industry-standard on sharing or transferring info. More so, what type of user info from and to each platform must be accessible without violating privacy rules.

