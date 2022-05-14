Facebook Pay to change name to Meta Pay

Share the joy

Image Credit: Reuters

Facebook Pay is changing its name to Meta Pay, according to a blog post. Meta’s head of fintech Stephane Kasriel said the company is focusing on enhancing the payment experiences existing with Facebook Pay in those places where it is seeing progress as against focusing on new ones.

“The experience that people see today is Facebook Pay, but we’ll be bringing that closer to the Meta brand soon by renaming it Meta Pay. We’re focused on enhancing the payments experiences we already provide with Facebook Pay where we’re seeing good adoption. And with this, an emphasis on quality in the countries that we are already in, rather than expanding to new countries right now.”

Meta is also considering the possibility of further simplifying the payment experience across Messenger, Facebook, and WhatsApp. This, according to the company, will make payments easier to access and process in the metaverse.

Meta is also exploring the possibility of how you can store the digital goods you own and take them with you everywhere you go.

“Our path forward is grounded in our mission to empower everyone, everywhere to access the world’s financial system to accelerate financial inclusion and economic empowerment,” Kasriel writes. “Designing products and infrastructure with the metaverse in mind today will help facilitate innovation that delivers greater access and real cost savings — before the metaverse even becomes mainstream. Now is the time to lay down the building blocks for the future. Because once that foundation is in place, the potential of the metaverse, and where it can take fintech next, will be limitless.”

Facebook is working on visual search. With Facebook visual search, you can use photos in your Feed to find products available for purchase in shops on the platform.

Visual search is becoming more popular these days, and remains one of the best ways to shop online. Pinterest is one social media company that has successfully used similar feature.

Social media commentator Matt Navarra posted a screenshot of the feature on his Twitter account. The screenshot explains how to search your Feed with picture, but did not provide further information on release date.

Google has a feature called Lens—it allows users to search the internet with pictures. A couple of weeks ago, Google updated Search with a new feature that allows you to search texts and images at the same time.

