Facebook Pay is now available on third-party websites

Share the joy













With businesses going online, ecommerce has come into focus. One of the key elements for online transactions to proceed is multiplatform payments. And Facebook Pay now has this to offer.

Customers and businesses alike want an easier way to quickly complete purchases and sales in-stream. And it best serves both parties if it only has a slight disruption to their experience.

Apple has been expanding its payment systems through a new pay by installments element for Apple Pay.

Now, Facebook is expanding its reach by making Facebook Pay available for checkout on third-party websites.

“Starting this August, businesses in the US who use participating platforms will have the ability to enable Facebook Pay as a payment option directly on their websites, giving their customers the ability to speed through checkout without having to re-enter their payment information. We’re starting the rollout with Shopify merchants and expect to expand availability with more platforms and payment service providers over time,” explains Facebook.

Building trust

This could lift Facebook’s ecommerce opportunities. With Facebook Pay as a payment option on other reputable sites, it now has more exposure and builds more trust.

If users pay via Facebook Pay more often, and in more ways than one, they will also tend to buy more willingly on Facebook and Instagram. And it pushes Facebook’s plan for shoppable posts to boost in-app activity.

The process will give Facebook more information on direct transactions. It may help attribute ad response, as user activity dropped after Apple’s updated its ATT data tracking recently.

Facebook notes that they encrypt all payment details on Facebook Pay. Card and bank account numbers provided “will not be used to personalize their experience or inform the ads they see.”

Yet, the social network would keep the data on your purchases, and link this to your historical Facebook activity for future ad or content recommendations.

This is a big boost in ad targeting options. It relies on how Facebook connects the data to each user’s in-app presence.

Still, this is a good development for Facebook. It may have a key role for its budding ecommerce initiatives.

For Shopify merchants in the US, you can find more information on how to add Facebook Pay as a payment option here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

