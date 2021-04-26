Facebook partners Spotify to allow users stream music within the Facebook app

Image Credit: Spotify

Facebook users can now stream music within the app; thanks to a new partnership the social media giant has signed with Spotify. The new partnership, according to the two companies, will allow Facebook users to stream from Spotify through the Facebook app on iOS or Android. The new functionality will be available to both free and premium subscribers of Spotify.

Users will be able to play and stream music within the Facebook app via a miniplayer feature that has now been added. The miniplayer is an extension of the social sharing option already existing within the Spotify app. Going forward, when you are listening to content you want to share to Facebook, you will be able to tap the existing “Share” menu and then tap either “Facebook” or “Facebook News Feed.”

When you post a podcast episode or track to Facebook through the sharing feature, the post will now display in a new miniplayer that allows other people who come across their post to also play the content as they continue to scroll, or reshare it as the case may be.

Here is how to launch the miniplayer

Tap the “Play” button on the song you, your friend, family member, or favorite creator shared from Spotify to their Facebook News Feed. The first time you’re using the miniplayer, you’ll see a consent dialog open—click on “Connect” to continue. If you’re logged in to Spotify, the apps will automatically switch and playback will start from within the Spotify app. (If you’re not logged in, you will be prompted to do so.) Spotify keeps playing even if you keep scrolling down your News Feed, but you’ll have control over playback options so you can pause or dismiss the miniplayer.

The new miniplayer feature is rolling out in the following markets: Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Thailand, Uruguay, and the U.S. Spotify said the feature will soon be opened to more markets in the next couple of months.

