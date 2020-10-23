Facebook Oversight Board starts reviewing appeals of content decisions

Facebook announced in January 2019 its plans to create a Content Oversight Board. This group of independent, external experts would meet to review appeals of content decisions by Facebook moderators.

The Oversight Board has been the social network’s go-to point when responding to controversial cases. It has been heralded as a key part to enforce Facebook’s content decisions. It intends to make Facebook a safer place.

Now, the wait is over. A year and a half of development later, Facebook has announced that its Content Oversight Board will start to hear cases this week.

“Starting today, if your content is removed from Facebook or Instagram and you have exhausted your appeals with Facebook, you’ll be able to appeal your case to the Oversight Board, a global body of experts separate from Facebook that will make independent and binding decisions on the cases they choose to hear,” explains Facebook.

Take note that Facebook did not design the Oversight Board to change its policies. The Board hears specific content cases, and Facebook will adopt the decision.

Facebook will deliberate these rulings to weigh its policy revisions. But Facebook is not obliged to update its rules based on the Oversight Board findings.

The Board will address these key areas in content and policy assessment:

An independent review

The Oversight Board gives Facebook users an alternative to appeal cases. If you feel that Facebook made the wrong call, it drops the burden on Facebook’s internal moderators.

“Ultimately I don’t believe private companies like ours should be making so many important decisions about speech on our own. That’s why we’re now giving people a way to appeal our content decisions by establishing the independent Oversight Board. If someone disagrees with a decision we’ve made, they can appeal to us first, and soon they will be able to further appeal to this independent board. The board’s decision will be binding, even if I or anyone at Facebook disagrees with it,” explained Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in September 2019.

The Board can only require Facebook to revise its action on each case. And it will also provide advice on broader policy decisions. But Facebook may choose to forego those recommendations.

The Board can step in controversial cases, such as US president Trump’s posts. Zuckerberg strongly believes that comments from political leaders must be exempt from the rules. Yet people can see what these officials are saying, so the Board can make its own call.

The Board expects a 90-day turnaround time on appeals.

Facebook and Instagram users may submit an appeal to the Content Oversight Board through this process.