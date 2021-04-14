Facebook outlines how to maximize organic video testing in Creator Studio

Facebook started to roll out an organic video post testing feature in Creator Studio last September. The goal was to help creators test multiple aspects of their videos.

The social network has published a new overview to maximize your Facebook video performance.

Facebook product marketing manager Prab Kumar shared an outline on how organic post testing tests variations of a video post against your other video posts. Then, it will choose the best video to publish to your Page.

“We know that video creators and publishers have a lot of creative decisions that they make. There’s creative decisions you make about the actual video, like what’s in the video, things like aspect ratio and other production-related creative decisions. And then there’s creative decisions around the actual posts, like what goes into the post description, what’s the title of the video, do you use emojis in your post description, what’s the thumbnail,” explains Kumar.

Post testing allows you to try variations of your video posts. These are all shared to a sample size of your audience. Each test will have an allotted time. Then, you will get insights on which post had the most response or engagement and publish it to your full audience.

You will find Post Testing in the Content Library section of Creator Studio. You can make up to four variations of a video post. Based on your chosen parameters, Facebook will give the most engaging post further distribution beyond the sample audience.

On the left, you can choose the metrics you want to test and the test duration. After the test period expires, Facebook will automatically publish the winning post to your Page. The unchosen, unpublished variants will remain in the content library.

Testing Options

Facebook has five duration options for your video tests: 10 minutes, 30 minutes, 1 hour, 3 hours and 24 hours.

Kumar says the system defaults 30 minutes for testing. But you can adjust it to what works best for you. He advises that Page managers must run tests at the shortest time to see results. It limits the number of people who see the less engaging posts.

He notes that you can also schedule an organic video post testing if you want to publish at a later time.

“If you want a video to drop at around noon tomorrow, and you want to run a test for about an hour prior, you can schedule a test and the scheduling options will allow you to choose when the winner will drop to your Page, and we will backward calculate when we need to get the test running, including processing times, etc., so that the test will have results, and a winner will be posted to your Page at the time you want it,” explains Kumar.

He gave some pointers for creators:

Avoid making long-term creative strategies based on a single test

Examine the complete results of tests, not just the metrics

Check retention curves regularly to ensure you have optimized recommendations

Facebook has started rolling out to most Creator Studio accounts.