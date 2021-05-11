Facebook ordered to stop processing WhatsApp data

Image Credit: Forbes

Facebook has been ordered to stop processing WhatsApp data on citizens in Hamburg Germany. The order was issued by the Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information, or HmbBfDI today. The commission in a statement stated that it has issued an injunction preventing the social media behemoth from processing personal data from its chat app WhatsApp.

The order came following a new privacy rule set to come into play by May 15 where WhatsApp users are to an extent expected to give up some of their private data to Facebook. The new rule grants WhatsApp the power to transfer their data to parent company Facebook.

WhatsApp had on several occasions in the past denied such move existed—claiming that its intention was misrepresented. A statement on the commission’s website however, disagrees:

“There are no data protection principles that could justify Facebook’s independent processing authority. In particular, Facebook cannot assert an overriding legitimate interest in processing the data of WhatsApp users, as this would conflict with their rights and freedoms. Consent is neither transparent nor voluntary. This is especially true for children. For these reasons, consent under data protection law cannot be considered as a legal basis. The processing of the data of the WhatsApp users is also not necessary for Facebook to execute a contract.”

A Facebook’s spokesperson in his response per CNBC said the Hamburg Data Protection Authority’s order against Facebook is “based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the purpose and effect of WhatsApp’s update and therefore has no legitimate basis.”

“Our recent update explains the options people have to message a business on WhatsApp and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data. As the Hamburg DPA’s claims are wrong, the order will not impact the continued roll-out of the update. We remain fully committed to delivering secure and private communications for everyone,” the Facebook’s spokesperson added.

Weeks after WhatsApp announced the new privacy policy, the Indian government asked the chat app to withdraw it. Though, WhatsApp had since extended the deadline and even went as far as sponsoring some newspaper ads to correct misinformation surrounding the announcement, authorities in India still wanted the app to backtrack.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology then issued a strongly worded letter, saying “unilateral changes are not fair and acceptable.” Reminding WhatsApp that India has the largest user base globally, authorities said the new privacy policy “raises grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens.”