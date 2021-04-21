Facebook now transfers posts, notes to Google Docs, Blogger, WordPress

Facebook has offered users more ways to control their data on the platform. It has enabled an option to transfer its social network’s posts and notes to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.

“People can now directly transfer their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com. These updates extend the reach of the tool that already enables people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr. To better reflect the range of data types people can now transfer to our partners’ services, we’re renaming the tool “Transfer Your Information,” explains Facebook.

Facebook has released an overview of the transfer:

The update adds to Facebook’s arsenal of tools that transfers photos and images. A feature that expanded to other platforms in June 2020.

The expansion is Facebook’s push for portable data. It has sought agreement with third-party providers to extend its support. And it applies a more even approach to policy.

Users will benefit from having clear parameters on owning content. And they now have more options to reclaim and reuse their data on other platforms.

“We plan to continue expanding our data types and partners in the future. However, the ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred. We hope that today’s updates can help advance conversations with policymakers, developers and experts about these issues,” adds Facebook.

The push for data portability

Facebook recently published a whitepaper on the task of handling data portability. It requested regulators to establish stronger rules to better clarify how to work with the data.

“Although some laws, such as the GDPR and CCPA, already guarantee the right to portability, we believe companies and people would benefit from additional guidance about what it means to put those rules into practice,” said Facebook on its request.

Internet companies have found how important data ownership and access are during a time when daily interactions happen more and more online. And it will only get more spotlight as the trend for WFH setups rises.

Regulators must investigate. They must develop clearer rules to ensure all social platforms stick to specific parameters when performing cross-platform sharing and access.

Facebook wants to lead and set an example, while working with regulators to impose official rules.