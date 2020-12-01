Facebook News to launch in the UK next January

Image Credit: The Verge

Facebook News is set to launch in the UK next January as the social media giant finalizes plans to pay publishers for some articles, the BBC reports. The feature which has already made its debut in the US, will be added as a dedicated news tab on the Facebook app.

The essence of paying publishers for their content is to give originality a priority. This will probably solve the age-long problem of content theft, which Facebook have often been accused of by news publishers.

Some early birds who have signed on to this include Hearst (Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire); the Guardian Media group; regional newspaper giant JPI Media; and the Midland News Association, reports the BBC. facebook expects more publishers to sign up to the new feature after the launch.

The news tab which is currently only available on the mobile app, has recorded significant progress since it made its debut in the US. According to the social media giant. 95 percent of the traffic to Facebook News publishers through the tab, are first timers who “have not interacted with those news outlets in the past”. For news outlets, this is music to the ears because it presents a big opportunity for them to reach out to a wider audience.

Facebook News rolled out to all users in the US a couple of months ago–July precisely. The section, which is solely dedicated to journalism, was first introduced last year as a limited test in the US. With July’s roll out in the US however, Facebook’s efforts aimed at wooing publishers is alive and in full swing. Along with the US official launch, Facebook also added local news to its News section.

Facebook News makes use of journalists to program it along with algorithms to better personalize story selection. Though you are allowed to share articles, sharing of comments is not allowed. You can also hide articles, topics and publishers you do not want to see, TechCrunch reports.

Publishers who want to be a part of Facebook News will be required to serve a fairly large audience and abide by integrity standards. While the company is not quite clear on how it determines the integrity of publishers, it however, explains that it considers signals that include fake news as identified by third-party fact-checkers, clickbait, engagement bait or use of scraped content.

US users can find the new Facebook News tab as a bookmark [beneath the three-lined “more”] on mobile. Frequent visitors to the bookmark will see News available as a tab sooner.