Facebook [Meta] to shut down its Face Recognition tagging feature

Share the joy













Facebook is shutting down its Face Recognition feature. The company made this known on Tuesday in a blog post. Facebook, which recently rebranded to Meta, says the change will roll out in the coming weeks.

Facebook will also stop using facial recognition algorithms to tag people in photographs and videos as part of the coming change. It will delete the facial recognition templates that it uses for identification.

Jerome Pesenti, VP artificial intelligence at Meta, describes the change as part of “company-wide move to limit the use of facial recognition in our products.” Facebook was embroiled in a privacy violation lawsuit that accused the company of violating Illinois’ biometric privacy law. This led to a $650 million settlement last February.

The change will also affect Automatic Alt Text [AAT] that creates image descriptions for blind and visually-impaired people. After the change, AAT will descriptions will no longer include the names of people recognized in photos—this will function normally.

The social media giant said more than a third of its daily active users have opted into the Face Recognition setting. These users according to Facebook, enabled people to be recognized. The implication of the removal is that more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates will be deleted.

“Looking ahead, we still see facial recognition technology as a powerful tool, for example, for people needing to verify their identity, or to prevent fraud and impersonation. We believe facial recognition can help for products like these with privacy, transparency and control in place, so you decide if and how your face is used. We will continue working on these technologies and engaging outside experts,” Pelosi added.

For Facebook, it is all about building users’ confidence—it is about allaying their fears as regards privacy. The social media company wants to boost users’ confidence in its products. It wants people to be comfortable when it comes to how it handles their privacy.

Back in September, Facebook pressed the pause button, and will not go ahead with Instagram Kids. The social media giant made this known on after fierce criticisms. In a statement, Instagram Head, Adam Mosseri said the company needs more time.

Instagram Kids is a version of the original Instagram app Facebook hoped to launch for children under 13. Mosseri said that Instagram would continue to work on experiences for younger users under the supervision of parents.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

