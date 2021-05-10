Facebook Messenger hits 5 billion installs on Play Store

Image Credit: Play Store

Facebook Messenger has hit incredible numbers—the chat app has recorded an astonishing 5 billion installs on the Play Store. The Facebook-owned app has now become the only third app outside a slew of Google apps to achieve this milestone.

Facebook Messenger is now in the company of popular apps including YouTube, Gmail, and Google Maps among others to achieve this feat. Other apps outside Google apps to achieve this feat include Facebook and WhatsApp.

This indicates that a lot of people still see Facebook Messenger as an integral part of their daily life in terms of communication. While there is still plenty of work to do especially in terms of building trust and protecting users’ privacy, Facebook is no doubt doing the best it can to improve on how the app is perceived by the public.

Last year, Facebook began the process of integrating a trio of its apps into one. This, the company said will allow for easy and fast communication among users.

The plan is to allow for cross-messaging between all three. Each service is expected to remain as a standalone app, while the underlying infrastructure will be rebuilt. The result is so that users might use only one of Facebook’s properties to communicate with others within the same ecosystem. Just like in WhatsApp, all three apps will support end-to-end encryption.

“We want to build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement per The New York Times back then. “We’re working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks.”

The concern for me is, how Facebook handles the issue of privacy as it is almost certain that data will be shared among all three of them. How do I engage other users across all three apps without exposing my phone number, personal data, and other vital information? That is the big question begging for answers—and hopefully it does not become a big issue later. Concerns would be raised, and how Facebook deals with them would be of great interest to privacy watchdogs and other interested parties.

“As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work,” Facebook said in a statement per The New York Times.