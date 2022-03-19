Facebook locks out users without Facebook Protect

Share the joy

Facebook has made good its threat to lockout all high-profile accounts who fail to activate Facebook Protect. The social media giant had in a statement last December promised to enforce the 2FA feature to protect accounts of high-profile users.

“2FA is such a core component of any user’s online defense, so we want to make this as easy as possible,” said Nathaniel Gleicher, head of Security Policy at Facebook per TechCrunch back in December. “To help drive wider enrollment of 2FA, we need to go beyond raising awareness or encouraging enrollment. This is a community of people that sit at very critical points in public debate and are highly targeted, so for their own protection, they probably should be enabling 2FA.”

Some Facebook users had started getting some strange emails that looked like spam a couple of weeks ago. You would not blame those who got those emails but failed to act upon the instructions therein—the email looked suspicious. “Your account requires advanced security from Facebook Protect.” The recipients of those email were told to turn on the Facebook Protect feature [which they could do by hitting a link that came with the email] by a fixed date, or they would not be able to access their account.

People who turn Facebook Protect on will have their accounts monitored by Facebook for possible hack. Individuals and groups who fall within these categories include journalists, human right defenders, and government officials.

The first deadline was March 17th, and those who did not comply with the security instruction from Facebook were locked out of their accounts. Though, Facebook has provided a process by which such accounts could be accessed by the owners, this is not working.

For those who have successfully turned on the Facebook Protect feature, it seems turning it off will not be possible again. A screenshot as posted by Matt Navara seemed to confirm this.

If you are one of those who got locked out of your account, you probably have to keep trying—the delay might be a temporary one.

Facebook, however, has no plan to force every user to enable the 2FA. The plan for now, is to ensure only those accounts likely to be targeted by hackers are mandated to comply.

