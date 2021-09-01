Facebook launches Fantasy Games on mobile

Share the joy













Facebook says it is getting into fantasy sports and other fantasy-related games. The new feature will be launched in the US and Canada on the Facebook’s app for iOS and Android, the social media giant said.

“Facebook Fantasy Games are free, simple prediction games that help fans enjoy sports, TV shows and pop culture content together. These games bring the social fun of traditional fantasy sports to simpler formats that are easy to play for people new to prediction games, while still engaging enough for more seasoned players,” Facebook explained in a blog post.

Facebook will be launching the first game, Pick & Play Sports, in partnership with Whistle Sports. Fans will get points for correctly protesting the winner of a big game, the points scored by a top player. As a player, you will be able to earn bonus points for building a streak of correct predictions.

There are plans to add more games in sports, TV, and pop culture. Some of the fantasy games to expect include Fantasy Survivor, where players will be able to choose a set of Castaways from the popular CBS TV show to join their fantasy team and Fantasy “The Bachelorette.” Users should also be on the lookout for sports-focused games like MLB Home Run Picks, where you will be able to pick the team you think will hit the most home runs.

Players will be able to create their own fantasy league with friends to compete with other fans or friends. League members can compare scores with each other and will have a place where they can share picks, reactions, and comments.

In 2021, Facebook launched cloud games on Android and web, but failed to add a version for iOS users. Citing “arbitrary” Apple policies, the social media behemoth announced both web and Android users can try free-to-play games in seconds without exiting the platform. Users can play a game streamed from Facebook’s data centers without first downloading the game onto their devices.

Of course, there must be a better explanation given to iOS users other than using its policies as excuses. “We don’t want people going to web Facebook 20 times a day. We have a great app,” Rubin said. “We would have to use Apple’s technology and browser on iOS, and that isn’t optimized to the benefit of cloud games.”

Facebook’s gaming app has a feature called “Go Live” that allows users to upload streams of other mobile games on the same device by pressing a couple of buttons. Uploaded streams can then be shared to a friend’s personal Facebook page.

