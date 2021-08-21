Facebook launches a one-click tool so Afghans can quickly lockdown their accounts

Share the joy













Image Credit: Aljazeera

The last few days have been anything but peaceful in Afghanistan. The Taliban Islamic group have retaken power in Kabul; people are terrified. Amidst these uncertainties, social media companies continue to do their bits to help the people stay safe. Facebook has announced a new one-click tool to help Afghans lock their accounts.

It means Afghans can quickly lockdown their Facebook accounts. They can hide their “friends” lists, which protects their privacy. In a thread on Twitter, head of security at Facebook, Nathaniel Gleicher, said that the changes were put in place based on feedback from civil society groups, journalists, and activists.

“Like so many others, many of us at Facebook have been watching the tragic events unfolding in Afghanistan. My thoughts go out to everyone on the ground and everyone trying to help as these events unfold,” Gleicher tweeted.

“We’ve launched a one-click tool for people in Afghanistan to quickly lock down their account. When their profile is locked, people who aren’t their friends can’t download or share their profile photo or see posts on their timeline,” he added.

Also, the social media giant has temporarily removed the ability to view and search the “Friends” list for Facebook accounts in Afghanistan. This measure will protect people in that country from being targeted by the Taliban government.

Some security tips have also been provided for Instagram users in the Islamic country. The social media giant has rolled out pop-up alerts on Instagram in Afghanistan. The alerts will provide specific steps on how people in the troubled country can protect themselves.

Earlier this week, Twitter rebuffed calls from Trump supporters to kick Taliban out of the platform. Supporters of the former US President Trump, went online Tuesday demanding that the social media ban the terrorist group from its platform.

Twitter, however, continue to maintain that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan had committed no offence to warrant such an act. It [Twitter], however, promised to kick the Islamic group out of its platform if it starts glorifying violence.

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have all banned the group from their respective platforms. Accounts related to, sympathetic to, or seem to be promoting the group’s interest have all been blocked in recent times by major social media platforms.

In a statement, Twitter per The Daily Mail said it will “continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter rules, specifically policies against glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam.”

