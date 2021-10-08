Facebook launches $10 million fund for VR creators

Share the joy













Facebook is moving forward in finding the connection between augmented and virtual reality. It has launched a new $10 million funding program to push VR developers in building new interactive and social platforms.

Source – https://pixabay.com/photos/vr-virtual-virtual-reality-3460451/

The new Horizon Worlds experience has a virtual sandbox for developers to do their work. It looks simple but it gradually gets complex and immersive by the day.

“Over the past year, we’ve shipped a number of new features in Horizon Worlds that have made it easier to create complex worlds, and greatly expanded the ceiling of what experiences are possible to build. Have you had an idea for a game or experience and just never had the right toolset to bring that vision to life? If you’ve ever dreamed of building your own paintball game, social hangout space, a mind-bending escape room, a collection of party games, or even a racing experience where you fly through a city on a broom, this is the time to join Horizon Worlds and build with us,” explains Facebook.

The new funding will go through three courses to cover the various elements of VR:

Community Competitions –A series of creator competitions to reward developers who will build “the very best worlds in Horizon”. It will give out up to $10k in cash prizes.

–A series of creator competitions to reward developers who will build “the very best worlds in Horizon”. It will give out up to $10k in cash prizes. Accelerator Program – The Creator Accelerator Program gives creators from different backgrounds a crash course in Horizon Worlds creation. It will start to accept applications in early 2022.

– The Creator Accelerator Program gives creators from different backgrounds a crash course in Horizon Worlds creation. It will start to accept applications in early 2022. Funding For Developers – This provides funding for developers, studios, or creators who want to create Horizon experiences on a specific theme.

These elements have a key role to build the VR environment. It ensures Facebook to be at the forefront of the industry.

Data shows that younger audiences are losing interest in Facebook. If this continues, Facebook apps may lose relevance and cut the company’s influence against rising trends.

If Facebook spearheads AR and VR development, it may mitigate the decline.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already highlighted how he is grooming his brainchild to be a metaverse company. If the company can dominate the space, it can lessen reliance on its social apps.

